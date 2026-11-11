Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN seeks $2 million for Nigerians fleeing insecurity

A woman and young girl displaced from Boko Haram attacks push a cart in Dikwa, Borno province, north east Nigeria, Tuesday, April 29, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AFP

Boko Haram

Tens of thousands have fled across the border from Nigeria to Niger and Benin to escape violence and insecurity this year, the United Nations has said.

Northern Nigeria faces rising religious intolerance and violence by jihadists and criminal bandit gangs, as well as farmer-herder clashes.

The UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said in a statement on Thursday that more than 66,000 had fled across the borders by mid-October, three times the number in the same period last year.

The agency is struggling to get help to those in need and has appealed for $2 million not only to help those who have fled but also tens of thousands still in Nigeria.

UNHCR spokesperson in Geneva Eujin Byun said relief efforts were being further hampered as 34,000 people had not yet registered, "leaving them at heightened risk and struggling to access essential assistance".

Jihadist violence in northern Nigeria has spilled across into Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the militant groups.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..