Lyon exhibition celebrates Mali’s Sogo bò heritage

In Mali, animals dance, sing and tell stories through Sogo bò, a traditional performance combining masks, puppets, music and dance. A new exhibition at the Musée des Confluences in Lyon celebrates this centuries-old cultural heritage.

The exhibition opens with ten figures representing the TON association, the young people who organise festivities in their villages and welcome visitors. Practised in communities across central-western Mali, particularly along the Niger River, Sogo bò is more than a performance: it plays a vital role in village life. Young people learn to make and operate the masks and puppets, while women perform the songs.

The tradition is believed to have originated among the Bozo people on the banks of the Niger. Reflecting this connection, the exhibition is divided into two sections: the village and the river. Each character has a distinct identity, helping pass down community stories and values.

The museum is presenting 110 objects, including pieces donated by Sonia and Albert Loeb. Lyon Opera costume designers also recreated iconic characters from archival videos, using plant fibres and fabric to bring animals such as antelopes to life.

Sogo bò has featured on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2014. Festivals dedicated to masks and puppets are among the initiatives helping preserve the tradition in Mali.

But insecurity, economic hardship and environmental changes are making it increasingly difficult for communities to organise cultural events and keep this heritage alive.