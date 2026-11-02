Niger: Algerian military personnel have arrived in Agadez [Africanews Today].   -  

Algerian military personnel over the weekend escorted trucks carrying fuel destined for Niger.

In Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) is being rejected by former supporters. Residents of the region welcome the prospect of seeing the rebel movement “on the verge of collapse”.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the death toll from the 17th Ebola outbreak continues to climb, exceeding 5,000.

This week's agenda: Key dates to remember

Voters in South Africa are heading to the polls on 4 November to elect municipal councillors. More than 2 million voters turned out for early voting on Monday.

In Kenya, self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie will learn his fate on 6 November. Found guilty of murder in the Shakahola Forest case, he faces life imprisonment.

Paul Mackenzie had urged members of his church to starve themselves to death in order to meet God. The forced fasting claimed the lives of 190 people, including children.

The High Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, will rule on 6 November on the fate of Tundu Lissu. The opposition leader is facing treason charges, an offence punishable by death. He is accused of inciting the public to boycott the 2025 general elections.

Pope Leo XIV will make an official visit to Uruguay from 6 to 8 November. It will be the first papal visit to the country since Pope John Paul II's trip in 1988. Leo XIV will then travel to Argentina and Peru, with his tour continuing until 17 November.

For more information, stay tuned to Africanews and visit Africanews.com