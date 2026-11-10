Senegalese families mourn sons lost in deadly migrant boat disaster

Grieving families in northeastern Senegal are struggling to come to terms with the loss of loved ones after a migrant boat capsized off the country's coast, killing dozens of people in one of the deadliest such tragedies in recent years.

The bodies of 39 people were recovered from the beaches near Lompoul after the overcrowded pirogue capsized on Friday, leaving families across the region waiting for news and confronting the consequences of the disaster.

In the aftermath, relatives gathered to mourn those who had died, as the tragedy left several households facing the sudden loss of family members who had helped support them financially.

For many families in Senegal, migration is not only a personal decision but also a response to economic hardship and the hope of providing a better future for relatives at home.

The disaster has once again highlighted the human cost of dangerous sea crossings from West Africa towards Europe, as young people continue to risk their lives in search of work and better opportunities.

For the families left behind, however, the loss extends far beyond the victims themselves, raising fears about the future of those who may still be tempted to embark on the same perilous journey.