French judo star Teddy Riner announces run for presidency

Judo star Teddy Riner wants to be the next French president.

The 37-year-old multiple Olympic champion, who is consistently ranked among France’s favorite public figures, announced his bid on social media on Monday. Riner, who has liberal economic views, said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that he is positioning himself as “neither right-wing nor left-wing” and hopes to become a “president who brings people together.”

Asked whether his bid should be taken seriously, Riner said “what would be irresponsible would be to remain silent and stand by as a spectator to what is happening in our country, and what has been happening for several years now.”

The French presidential election is being held next year, and campaigning is taking place in a tense social climate.

Protest marches have been drawing huge crowds for weeks in Paris and elsewhere across France as demonstrators demand higher wages and back the country’s student protest movement, piling fresh pressure on the beleaguered government.

Riner said he is aware of the social tensions running through the country and that he can’t accept young people and older generations saying they are struggling to imagine a future for themselves.

“I hear the anger, which some people echo in their rhetoric with a great deal of negativity, coming from people who no longer have any ambition or the desire to think big,” Riner said. “Yet France is a great country. It has allowed me to become the person I am today and given me the opportunity to dream big. Today, that is precisely what is missing. There is no longer that ambition, no longer that hope.”

FILE - French judo champion Teddy Riner arrives at the Elysee Palace before a state dinner hosted by President Macron for Brazil's President Lula, June 5, 2025, Paris Michel Euler/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

Riner said in September that he wants to end his stellar career with a fourth individual Olympic gold medal at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. Asked by Le Parisien if his presidential bid means he is giving up on the Olympics, the 2.04-meter heavyweight said no.

“Not if my duties as president allow it and the French people give me their blessing,” the 11-time world champion said.

French authorities in September said they investigated online racial abuse aimed at Riner after he expressed concern about the rise of the far right. In an interview with French sports television show Stade 2, Riner said he was “freaked out” by the rise of extremism. Asked if he meant “on both sides” — meaning the far left and far right — Riner replied “the far right.”

According to opinion polls, the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen is the front-runner to replace Emmanuel Macron, ahead of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Other aspirants include two former prime ministers of Macron. Candidates from the moderate left and right, the Green party and conservatives, are also running, among others.

Policemen walk past a burning bin during a demonstration for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Emma Da Silva/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

“The country is experiencing deep divisions right now, let’s not kid ourselves,” Riner said. “And in the face of that, I don’t see a single candidate putting forward a credible and fair vision capable of bringing the French people together rather than dividing them. There is no one today offering genuine, sincere hope. It’s always one side against another. I’m running for president to show that we can get France back on its feet. We are capable of achieving great things together.”

In order to stand, Riner will need to gather 500 sponsorship signatures from elected officials, as required by French law.

Asked about what would be his first initiative on the international stage if he is elected, Riner said he wants to make sure France works well with its allies and commands greater respect.

“A lot of people around me have been talking about my first handshake with Donald Trump,” he said, laughing. “We’ll see who has the firmer handshake.”