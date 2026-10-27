Niger accuses Chad of drone attack that killed two civilians

As their relations continue to deteriorate, Niger’s military government on Monday accused Chad of carrying out a deadly drone strike in which two civilians were killed and others wounded.

In a statement by the authorities read on national television, it said it had summoned the Chadian ambassador following the incident.

Niamey also demanded an immediate end to "hostile actions" and compensation for the damage caused.

The government said the attack hit the Salvador Pass early on Saturday in the mountainous Emi Lulu area of northern Niger.

The pass is located in a remote mining region near the borders with Algeria and Libya and is a key route for smuggling and militant activity.

Niger described the strike as an "act of aggression" and a "violation" of its sovereignty, accusing Chad of supporting mercenaries and targeting civilians and strategic infrastructure.

Niamey, which has severed ties with its former colonial ruler France, also claimed the attack was conducted "with the support” of Paris.

It said will refer the matter to the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council.

Niger called for an independent international investigation and appealed to its partners for solidarity.

In September, Niamey accused Chad of involvement in a foiled mutiny, alleging that France was backing efforts to destabilise the military government.