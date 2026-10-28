Russia's President Putin hosts counterparts from Mozambique, Libya and Equatorial Guinea

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed counterparts from Mozambique, Libya and Equatorial Guinea for talks on Tuesday.

The African leaders were in Moscow for the Gas Exporting Counties Forum (GECF).

"We engage in constructive cooperation in multilateral international platforms, first and foremost the United Nations," Putin said as he addressed Mozambique's President Daniel Francisco Chapo.

"We appreciate Mozambique’s support for many Russian initiatives and its rejection of odious Russophobic actions."

Putin also emphasised Russia's intention to develop joint initiatives with Libya. The two countries have long-standing ties and celebrated 70 years of diplomatic ties last year. Some Western observers have warned of the risks of Russia's growing influence in the strategically placed Mediterranean nation.

"Despite the challenging situation in international politics and the economy, bilateral trade (with Libya) continues to grow," Putin said. "In April, the first meeting of the co-chairs of the joint intergovernmental commission took place in Moscow. We are, of course, interested in resuming its full-scale activities as soon as possible."

During the meeting with Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Putin thanked the counterpart for mutual cooperation and welcomed him in Moscow.

The GECF is made up of 20 of the world's leading gas producing nations. Together, they control more than 70 percent of the world's proven gas reserves and more than a third of global gas production.