Portugal: Lisbon housing crisis sparks protest outside parliament

Keys, cardboard houses and red carnations filled the air outside Portugal's parliament on Tuesday evening as thousands of demonstrators rallied in Lisbon over the housing crisis and alleged police violence. Protesters sang “É a nossa morada” (“This is where we live”) and chanted against fascism, while banners called for housing rights and condemned the treatment of activists. Singer Marisa Liz joined the gathering. The demonstration followed police operations to clear protest camps in Lisbon and Porto, during which officers used batons and made dozens of arrests. Activists claimed 60 people were injured, while police reported seven minor injuries. President António José Seguro criticised the violence and urged dialogue, saying he would await the results of investigations. Police defended their actions as proportionate. Demonstrators want the government to abandon plans to make evictions easier and lift rent caps on new rental agreements.