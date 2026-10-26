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France: crowds fill Marseille's Old Port in anti-racism protest

Called by an anti-racism coalition, trade unions and local groups, the demonstration saw protesters carrying placards condemning racial hatred. The rally came three days after a gunman opened fire on passers-by in Trappes and neighbouring La Verrière, south-west of Paris, killing 26-year-old amateur MMA fighter Pengo Bossio Wangi and injuring five others. Among the wounded was a 12-year-old girl who was shot while walking to a swimming pool and remained in critical condition. Prosecutors are investigating the shootings as a suspected racist terrorist attack. The 39-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterwards in Coignières.

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