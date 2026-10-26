Sudan: Soaring Prices Exacerbate the Food Crisis [ Africanews Today ]

In Sudan, a flour shortage is causing another spike in bread prices and is taking a toll on the residents of Omdurman.

A female patient infected with the Ebola virus—Nigeria’s only confirmed case—has been evacuated to Switzerland, where she is a citizen.

With the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, approaching, teenage refugee sprinters selected to be part of the Refugee Olympic Team are preparing.

Our weekly calendar with a few dates to remember :

Russia will host the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on October 28 and 29. Russian and African leaders and officials will gather to discuss political, economic, and security cooperation, as well as strategic partnerships between Russia and African countries.

From October 26 to 29 in Libreville, Gabon, ministers from African Union member states responsible for information and communication technologies will discuss the continent’s digital future, including digital sovereignty, connectivity, access to technology, and the development of Africa’s digital economy.

Senegal will host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games from October 31 to November 13. Young athletes from around the world will compete in various sports in Dakar. This marks the first time an Olympic sporting event has been held on African soil.

Lagos Fashion Week will bring together African designers, fashion professionals, and industry stakeholders from October 28 to 31. The event will provide an opportunity to examine the sector’s economic potential, local textile production, and the challenges faced by young designers.