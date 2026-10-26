Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Pics of the day

Pix of the Day, 26th October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 26th October, 2026 - Across the world---------Nigeria evacuates Ebola patient to Switzerland, tracks 53 contacts-----------Ebola: Uganda introduces 21-day quarantine for people entering from DRC-----------Nigeria: 50 killed in bandit attack on Taraba village-----------Netanyahu faces voters in Israel's first election since 7 October--------Suspect in Paris shooting moved to police psychiatric unit-----------Sudan’s bread crisis deepens as flour shortages and soaring prices hit families

More about
World Tour Russia Thailand Brazil USA

up next

More from Pics of the day

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..