Pix of the Day, 26th October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 26th October, 2026 - Across the world---------Nigeria evacuates Ebola patient to Switzerland, tracks 53 contacts-----------Ebola: Uganda introduces 21-day quarantine for people entering from DRC-----------Nigeria: 50 killed in bandit attack on Taraba village-----------Netanyahu faces voters in Israel's first election since 7 October--------Suspect in Paris shooting moved to police psychiatric unit-----------Sudan’s bread crisis deepens as flour shortages and soaring prices hit families