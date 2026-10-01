Pix of the Day, 1 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 1 October, 2026 - Across the world An Indian airline captain who was at the controls of a FlyDubai flight when a copilot stabbed him in an apparent attempt to crash the plane has been hailed as a hero, with his actions to thwart the disaster drawing praise from world leaders. Five African heads of state inaugurated on Wednesday a $16-billion oil refinery project in East Africa, following calls for the continent to boost its self-sufficiency in processing raw materials into finished products.