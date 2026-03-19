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Pix of the Day, 19 March 2026
AP
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Copyright © africanews
AP Photo/Misper Apawu
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
48 minutes ago
World Tour
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01:19
Rafah crossing partially reopens after weeks of closure
01:39
African football body president defends decision to strip Senegal of AFCON title
02:43
Nairobi introduces menstrual leave policy sparking praise and debate
01:14
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01:00
Kenya: Nairobi building collapse kills at least two and injures several others