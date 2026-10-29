Pix of the Day, 29th October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 29th October, 2026 - Across the world--------Cameroonian opposition parties condemn the suspension of Issa Tchiroma’s party----------Spain: Madrid mourns train crash victims as rescuers work through the night------------Ghana says Russia has backed its bid to join BRICS as a partner country----------Tunisian journalist sentenced to four years in jail on terrorism charges-----------6 million in Haiti face severe hunger amid violence, displacement and El Niño