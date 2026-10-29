Cameroonian opposition parties condemn the suspension of Issa Tchiroma’s party

Cameroonian opposition parties condemned the three-month suspension of Issa Tchiroma Bakary’s political party, the National Salvation Front of Cameroon.

The party has been banned from operating nationwide for three months, a decision announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

Authorities cite calls for insurrection, serious threats to public order and the fact that one of the party’s leaders is living abroad.

Several opposition parties have described the decision as political. MANIDEM called it an “unjust” measure and a “blatant manoeuvre”.

The Front for Change in Cameroon also said the suspension threatens a fair electoral contest.

Another opposition party, the Democratic Union of Cameroon, has called for elections that are as inclusive as possible.

The suspension comes just months before legislative and municipal elections scheduled for early 2027, amid an already tense political climate following the October 2025 presidential election.