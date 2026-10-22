Illegal gold mining: Who profits from Africa’s gold smuggling? [Business Africa]

Africa is one of the world's richest sources of gold, yet billions of dollars in potential revenue are slipping through the continent's fingers.

Much of the precious metal is traded outside official channels, depriving governments of vital income and raising questions about who really benefits from Africa's gold wealth.

According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, an estimated 405 tonnes of gold shipped from Africa to the United Arab Emirates in 2022, representing 66.5% of those exports, may have been smuggled.

In this edition of Business Africa, we examine the growing problem of illegal gold mining and smuggling, and what African countries are doing to regain control of their resources.

We also hear from Marcena Hunter, Director of Extractive Industries at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

Cameroon: Gold smuggling costs the country nearly 2 trillion CFA francs

In Cameroon, a significant share of gold production bypasses official channels, feeding illegal trading networks.

According to the country's national mining company, Dubai received 44 tonnes of gold from Cameroon between 2021 and 2025, while officially declared exports amounted to just 148 kilograms.

How can Cameroon regain control of its gold industry? We explore the challenges and possible solutions in this report.

Côte d'Ivoire steps up fight against illegal gold mining

In Côte d'Ivoire, official gold production rose from 13 tonnes in 2012 to 51 tonnes in 2023.

However, illegal gold mining continues to spread across several regions, despite penalties of up to 20 years in prison. The environmental damage has also been severe.

To tackle the problem, the country has established the Ivorian Precious Metals Company, aimed at regulating the gold supply chain and improving how the precious metal is traded.

Burkina Faso opens its first gold refinery

Burkina Faso, one of West Africa's leading gold producers, is investing in domestic gold refining to strengthen its mining industry.

The country's first gold refinery is now operational in the capital, Ouagadougou.

The government has also introduced a new mining code and established two companies responsible for gold trading and oversight, as part of efforts to increase national control over the sector.