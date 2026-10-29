US imposes sanctions on Rwandan defence ministry over links to Congo rebels

The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s defence ministry accusing it of helping to sustain the M23 rebel group fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Washington is hoping to increase pressure on Kigali to withdraw troops from its neighbour and end its alleged support for the group and its political wing, the Congo River Alliance.

It has also ⁠imposed sanctions on Zigama Credit and Savings Society, which it said plays a key role in facilitating Rwanda's support for the ​rebels.

The US Treasury Department said the Rwandan ministry of defence directed its army to deploy thousands of troops across eastern Congo's North and South Kivu provinces.

It said Rwandan troops conducted operations alongside the rebels and provided the armed group with ​military equipment, training, and other support.

The United Nations has said that the M23 is backed by Rwanda, an accusation Kigali has repeatedly denied.

Kinshasa’s ministry of foreign affairs has welcomed the sanctions.

They come months after the leaders of Rwanda and the DRC signed a US-brokered peace agreement in Washington aimed at ending the conflict.

So far, this has brought little change on the ground where fighting continues.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the action is intended to hold Kigali accountable for commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity.

The M23 re-emerged as a major forced in the eastern Congo in 2021, taking control of large swathes of the region and capturing the key cities of Goma and Bukavu in early 2025.