Spain: Madrid mourns train crash victims as rescuers work through the night

As night fell over the crash site near Urda, rescue teams continued working among the mangled carriages, using heavy cranes to lift sections of wreckage from the tracks. Footage shows a crane hoisting what appears to be part of a train's wheel assembly, while emergency workers search the damaged carriages under artificial lighting. The disaster, which occurred when one train struck another that had stopped, is Spain's second deadly rail collision this year and one of Europe's deadliest railway accidents of the century. In Madrid, dozens gathered outside City Hall in Cibeles Square for a minute of silence in memory of the victims. The tribute, organised by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, was attended by opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida and central government delegate Pilar Trinidad. But the gathering also became a protest against the government, with some participants holding placards reading "Corruption kills" and chanting for Transport Minister Óscar Puente to resign. At least 68 people have died and more than 100 have been injured in a collision between two high-speed trains near Toledo, central Spain, on 28 October. Fifteen of the injured remain in critical condition.