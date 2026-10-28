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Tanzania announces first major gas discovery in a decade

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House, London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Natural gas

Tanzania has announced its first natural gas discovery in a decade, with an estimated 223 billion cubic feet found at the Kasa-1X ST2 well in the Mnazi Bay area.

Energy Minister Juma Homera called the discovery a major milestone for the country’s oil and gas sector. Production is expected to begin early next month, boosting supplies for households, industry and vehicles.

The well is jointly owned by Tanzania’s state-run Petroleum Development Corporation and French energy company Maurel & Prom.

Natural gas already accounts for nearly 80 percent of Tanzania’s electricity generation. Authorities say the new discovery will help provide more reliable and affordable energy as demand grows.

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