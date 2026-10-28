Judge throws out attempted murder case against Zimbabwe VP's ex-wife

After seven years on remand, the ex-wife of Zimbabwe's vice president walked out of a Harare prison on Tuesday after a judge ordered her release.

Marry Mubaiwa had been accused of attempting to murder her former husband Constantino Chiwenga in 2019.

Chiwenga's doctor alleged that Mubaiwa pulled an intravenous tube out of her husband's chest while he was hospitalised.

Mubaiwa was remanded in custody and denied bail while awaiting trial.

This week prosecutors sought another delay to the proceedings, prompting the magistrate to throw the case out.

Speaking outside the court, Mubaiwa thanked her lawyers and declared victory.

The state could still move for a new trial.

Chiwenga was instrumental in the coup d'etat that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe in 2017.