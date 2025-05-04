Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe VP Meets Vatican Envoy

VP Chiwenga meets Vatican’s top diplomat for talks
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Vatican

Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, met with the Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, in Rome on Saturday.

The two discussed Zimbabwe’s political and socio-economic challenges, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation with the Catholic Church—particularly in education and healthcare.

According to the Vatican, the meeting also touched on regional and global issues, with both sides emphasizing the importance of dialogue and reconciliation between communities.

