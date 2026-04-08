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Pope Leo XIV’s historic Algeria visit seen as symbol of dialogue and recognition

Pope Leo XIV blesses faithful as he starts his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Algeria

For Pope Leo XIV, an upcoming visit to Algeria marks both a personal and historic milestone, as the North African nation prepares to welcome a sitting pontiff for the first time.

For Jean-Paul Vesco, the trip is a dream come true. He says he hopes the visit will foster a “true encounter,” emphasizing openness and mutual respect in a country where Islam shapes culture and identity.

Algeria’s small Christian community sees the visit as a powerful gesture of recognition, while authorities view it as highly significant in a nation where ancient Christian heritage coexists with a predominantly Muslim society.

Vesco also highlighted the legacy of clergy killed during the violence of the 1990s, saying their witness remains important for the global Church and a reminder of the need for solidarity across faiths. He stressed that beyond formal interreligious dialogue, the visit represents a deeper call to “live together” and share common human experiences.

The April 13–15 trip will honor Saint Augustine, who was born in present-day Algeria. The pope is set to visit Algiers and Annaba, home to the Basilica of Saint Augustine.

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