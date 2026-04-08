Pope Leo XIV’s historic Algeria visit seen as symbol of dialogue and recognition

For Pope Leo XIV, an upcoming visit to Algeria marks both a personal and historic milestone, as the North African nation prepares to welcome a sitting pontiff for the first time.

For Jean-Paul Vesco, the trip is a dream come true. He says he hopes the visit will foster a “true encounter,” emphasizing openness and mutual respect in a country where Islam shapes culture and identity.

Algeria’s small Christian community sees the visit as a powerful gesture of recognition, while authorities view it as highly significant in a nation where ancient Christian heritage coexists with a predominantly Muslim society.

Vesco also highlighted the legacy of clergy killed during the violence of the 1990s, saying their witness remains important for the global Church and a reminder of the need for solidarity across faiths. He stressed that beyond formal interreligious dialogue, the visit represents a deeper call to “live together” and share common human experiences.

The April 13–15 trip will honor Saint Augustine, who was born in present-day Algeria. The pope is set to visit Algiers and Annaba, home to the Basilica of Saint Augustine.