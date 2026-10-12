Morocco’s lawyers suspend strike after four months

Morocco’s legal system is back in motion but tensions between lawyers and the government remain high.

After more than four months of striking, Morocco’s 19,000 lawyers have resumed work, temporarily suspending their protest against a controversial bill reforming their profession.

The strike, organized by the Moroccan Bar Association, has caused major delays in court proceedings, leaving a growing backlog of cases and putting pressure on those seeking justice.

Lawyers argue that the new legislation concentrates too much power in the hands of the executive branch. They are demanding a review of the bill and renewed dialogue with the government.

The suspension is intended to give the authorities time to form a new government and reopen discussions.