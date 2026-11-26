Visitors are flocking to see a new exhibition of artwork showcasing the beautiful plants in the renowned Majorelle Jardin at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The drawings, watercolours, oil paintings, and ink on paper pieces were created by American artist Dan McCleary during two residencies at the institution this year.

"I think I painted them silently and it's a pleasure that we don't have to talk. I just stare at them and they give me their beauty. And I hopefully honour their incredible beauty,” said McCleary.

The garden was created by the French Orientalist artist, Jacques Majorelle, over almost forty years, starting in 1923.

When fashion designer, Yves Saint Laurent, bought the house in 1980 he set about restoring the gardens and house which had fallen into disrepair.

The exhibition features a collection of plants selected by McCleary, rendered in a variety of forms and colours.

"Many of the flowers in many of the plants I was very familiar with because I live in Los Angeles, so they were like old friends. I knew them. And then some were complete other new people.,” said McCleary.

“The red cactus flower I'd never seen before in my life. But that's how I selected them. And then many like the purple flowers, they died within five minutes. I had to paint them very rapidly,” he said.

In the spring, the artist contended with the heat of Marrakesh. While painting outdoors, watercolours dried rapidly, and certain flowers had to be captured quickly before they wilted after being picked.

"In May, it was almost like a religious experience because it was really hot and I painted outdoors. And it was very intense,” he said.

McCleary added that during his autumn residency, the “climate is much more calm” and he was more relaxed while he worked.

During his second stay, he shifted to using oil paints, a medium that requires a different working process than watercolours.

“The first time I did the watercolour, but it was so hot they dried instantly. So I was able to do many, three or four in a day" said McCleary.

McCleary did not rely on photographs to create the works, instead, he drew the plants directly from life, an approach that allowed him to observe their details up close.

The artist explained that this method helped him forge a deeper connection with his subjects and discover aesthetic qualities within them.

The exhibition has attracted visitors from many nationalities, including José Marino from Mexico who paused before the artworks to reflect on his own connection to nature and art.

"For me, of course, this is a great place to an exhibition and I loved that nature and art to me is the same thing,” he said.

The 50 pieces present a different facet of McCleary’s artistic practice with his previous work often depicting people and scenes from everyday life in Los Angeles

"Dan McCleary – Jardin Majorelle" runs until the 9 November 2027 at the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech.