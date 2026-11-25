South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday that his government continues to negotiate with Washington over the future of a major US duty-free deal.

This statement came a few weeks after the United States announced South Africa's exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), starting on January 1, 2027.

"A lot of work has gone into seeing how best we can address this, including, yes, negotiating with the United States, because our negotiations with the US continue," Ramaphosa said during a question session in parliament.

About 10% of South African exports to the US entered under the AGOA programme in 2025, according to South African Trade Minister Parks Tau.

Washington's move has raised concerns over potential job losses in an economy already grappling with weak growth and high unemployment.

South Africa's largest trade union federation urged the government earlier this month to directly engage with the US to rescue the trade deal, saying its collapse could cost between 3,000 and 10,000 jobs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Ramaphosa said Tuesday he had little hope that the US would reverse its decision.

"A number of our companies started looking for alternative markets," he said, adding that the government is also "scouring the world, seeing how best we can open new markets."

Ramaphosa said South Africa's removal from AGOA could be an opportunity to deepen trade on the African continent, especially through the African Continental Free Trade Area.