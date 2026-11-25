Beijing urged the United States on Wednesday to "uphold the stable development" of trade relations, after media reports said Washington was planning to announce new tariffs on China and other countries.

The reports said that Washington's new levies would affect major US trading partners including China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

"Tariff wars and trade wars are not in anyone's interest," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, when asked about Washington's reported plans.

He told a regular briefing that the world's two top economies, which in 2025 agreed a tenuous truce in their trade war, "should resolve relevant issues through consultation".

He added that accusations of overcapacity — mass production at a loss to flood overseas markets and undercut local rivals — was a "false premise" and a "pretext for political manipulation".

"China and the United States should work together to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and uphold the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations," he said.

US President Donald Trump has long criticised China's yawning trade surplus with the United States, which he has blamed for a decline in local manufacturing prowess and jobs.

After starting a second term in office last year, Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, kicking off a tit-for-tat escalation with Beijing that at one point saw duties soar as high as 145%.

The trade ceasefire struck by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2025 is due to expire in January, after a two-month extension was agreed in September.

The two men met last week at an APEC summit in Shenzhen in southern China and are due to see each other again in December at a G20 summit in the United States.

During their meeting at APEC, which came just before a historic trilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi hailed China's "stable and improved" ties with the United States.

The Chinese leader also said that his country should cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence, keeping the technology "under human control" and guarding against safety risks.