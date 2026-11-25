A court in Zimbabwe has issued an arrest warrant for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe after he failed to appear for a routine remand hearing on Tuesday.

The youngest son of the country's late former president Robert Mugabe was arrested earlier this month alongside four others.

They face allegations of assault on a police officer during an investigation into the suspected smuggling of luxury vehicles.

The group were subsequently charged with robbery and malicious damage to property. They have yet to enter pleas.

His four co-accused did appear in court and were remanded in custody until 10 December as the case continues.

Chatunga has attracted public attention over the years for his high-profile lifestyle, luxury vehicles, and a series of run-ins with the law.

In April this year, he was deported from neighbouring South African after pleading guilty to pointing a firearm and being in the country illegally.

He had been arrested following the shooting of a 23-year-old man at a residence linked to the Mugabe family.

Following a plea agreement, the court fined him $34,000 and ordered his immediate deportation to Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe was forced from power in 2017 at the age of 93 after ruling Zimbabwe for 37 years. He died in 2019.