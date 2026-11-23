Ten months after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final was chaotically played on the field between Morocco and Senegal, the title will be awarded Tuesday by sports’ highest court.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport set the target Monday to publish the verdict of its panel of three judges on Senegal’s appeal to regain the title the team won on the field in Morocco in January and then lost in a legal case in March.

A strict reading of The Laws of The Game, football's ultimate rule book, should see Senegal win the case.

A broader interpretation of AFCON tournament rules would give the victory to Morocco.

Senegal won the final 1-0 after extra time with chaos on the field and violent clashes in the stands. The result was overturned two months later as a 3-0 default win for Morocco by an appeals panel appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Senegal beat AFCON host nation Morocco after a 15-minute delay in play. Senegal’s team walked off the field to protest Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.

Match referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of Congo eventually allowed the game to restart, Morocco’s penalty by Brahim Diaz was saved and Senegal won with the only goal in extra time.

The laws of football state that referee decisions are final.

CAF appeal judges later cited AFCON tournament regulations that if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorization of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition.”

The CAS judges heard evidence at a one-day hearing last month and the court promised a verdict by the end of November with a full written ruling of its judges setting out reasons for their decision.

CAS verdicts can be challenged at Switzerland’s supreme court though only on limited procedural grounds.

The next AFCON tournament starts in June co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.