Drone strikes hit residential areas and a United Nations building in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, early Sunday, damaging homes and leaving residents fearing for their lives.

Explosions were heard around Khartoum airport and other parts of the city between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. local time. One house was reportedly completely destroyed.

Witness El Nour Adam Ibrahim described the scene inside one of the damaged homes, where victims were found with serious injuries.

"When we came and entered the house, right by the gate on our right, we found one of the victims lying on a bed, hit in his left hand, hit here toward the heart, and hit in his head. It's random work [targeting]. You could be asleep and get hit, or walking around and come back to find your children gone, anything can happen. It's a very unfortunate situation, you can't guarantee anything, whether you're there or not."

Another resident expressed concern for civilians struggling to find safe shelter amid the ongoing violence.

"These are innocent people, without any sins or guilt, these people, maybe three-quarters of the Sudanese people are innocent, just looking for their daily bread. The people who came to this house just today had been searching for a while for a shelter to live in, then they were surprised by a drone hitting them. Where are people supposed to live?", expressed Yasser Hassan, Sudanese citizen.

The United Nations confirmed that one of its premises, with UN personnel inside, was damaged in the attacks. It condemned the risks posed to humanitarian workers in civilian areas.

Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, triggering widespread displacement, hunger and a humanitarian crisis.

Both sides have increasingly relied on drones, with the United Nations warning that attacks have taken a growing toll on civilians, including children.