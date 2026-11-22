Egypt claimed their first Group A win at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, beating hosts Qatar 2-0 to move into second place.

After losing their opening match to Greece, the victory gives Egypt a boost ahead of their final group game against Panama. They struck twice in the opening 10 minutes, then worked to protect their lead.

“We started the game attacking. We finished the game in the first 10 minutes, so either way it’s 2-0, so we have to close our defence now,” said Egypt attacking centre-back Adam Mohamed. He added that the team still created chances after the break and called the performance “a positive thing for us.”

In Group C, Mozambique suffered a first defeat, losing 2-1 to Argentina in a thrilling contest. Forward Alirio Cuna Junior said Mozambique had chances to win and was not undone by its tactics.

“We proved our mentality. We played a great game. We still did a great job and next game we were looking for the win,” he said. “We don’t do draws and I’m pretty sure that we will win the games.”

Egypt and Mozambique are both second in their groups, each with three points. They will need wins in their final group matches to strengthen their chances of reaching the next round.