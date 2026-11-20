The FIFA U-17 World Cup got underway in Qatar on Wednesday with more than eight matches played on the opening day.

The hosts began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Panama in Group A, while Egypt lost 2-1 to Greece.

In Group B, Uganda were beaten 3-0 by South Korea, while Mozambique secured a 4-0 victory over Denmark.

Elsewhere, Ecuador defeated New Caledonia 1-0, and Australia beat Argentina. France won 3-1 against Haiti in Group D, while Uruguay edged Saudi Arabia 3-2.

More than eight matches are scheduled for Friday, including several featuring African teams. Morocco faces Fiji, Côte d’Ivoire take on Uzbekistan, Senegal meet Croatia, and Mali will play New Zealand.

Other fixtures include Italy against Jamaica, Belgium versus Vietnam, and Cuba facing Tajikistan.

Stay with Africanews for the latest results and updates from the tournament.