Jesús Owono speaks of “immense pain” after Jesús de Miguel’s death

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has spoken of his “immense pain” following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

Owono was involved in a collision with De Miguel during a second-division match on Monday. The striker died the following day.

In a statement released by his club on Wednesday, November 4, the Equatorial Guinea international described these as “the most difficult days” of his life.

“I’m struggling to find the words, and I’m finding it very difficult to take in everything that has happened. I feel immense pain at the loss of Jesús. I’m thinking of him, his family and everyone who loved him,” Owono said.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abusive messages, including comments calling him a “murderer”. He said he knew there were “questions to address” in the coming days and would face them “with the utmost respect”.

“But right now, honestly, I can’t think about anything other than Jesús and the pain we are feeling. Rest in peace, Jesús,” he added.

Spanish media report that Owono could face a lengthy sporting suspension and may be brought before a court on a charge of negligent homicide.

Tenerife declares six days of mourning

Matches involving CD Tenerife and FC Andorra, scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed as a mark of respect for De Miguel. On Tuesday, November 3, the Spanish Football Federation also postponed all Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for this week. A minute’s silence was observed at football grounds across Europe that evening.

Tenerife has declared six days of mourning and plans to pay tribute to De Miguel at its stadium on Saturday, November 7, alongside supporters. The club said his former teammates, the coach and technical staff, and club officials will attend his funeral in Navahermosa, in Toledo province, south of Madrid.