Harry Kane become first English footballer to win Ballon d'Or in 25 years

Harry Kane has become the first English footballer in 25-years to claim the sport’s most prestigious individual prize.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker was announced the winner of the men’s Ballon d'Or in a glitzy ceremony in London on Monday.

"I love to represent my country and to bring this trophy back to them and have an English winner I think is something that's really, really special, especially here in London," Kane said.

He struck a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country over the past year, propelling Bayern Munich to a league and cup double.

Kane’s twelve goals for England last season, included six at the World Cup

Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé finished second, while Barcelona and Spain attacker Lamine Yamal completed the top three.

Yamal did, however, scoop up the first award of the night for young talent of the year for the third consecutive time.

Alexia Putellas claimed the women's prize for a third time to extend Spain's domination of the award, and marking her return to the top after a ligament injury four years ago.

She succeeds Spain team-mate Aitana Bonmati, the winner the past three years whose season was quashed by a leg break.

Luis de la Fuente beat out Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to be named men's coach of the year after leading Spain to World Cup glory.

Barcelona's Pere Romeu scooped the prize for women's coach of the year.

Created in 1956 by France Football magazine, journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings vote for the Ballon d’Or winner.

In separate news, Mbappé was dropped Tuesday by two major brands in China.

The news comes after a video circulated online in which the French football star apparently joked about former leader Mao Zedong.

Drinks giant Dongpeng said in a statement that it “has a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that offends national sentiments".

Mengniu, China's largest dairy producer, also cut ties with the Real Madrid and France forward.