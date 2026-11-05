Iranians hold anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rallies across the country

Iranians held anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rallies across the country on Wednesday, marking the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance and denouncing what they call U.S.-Israeli hegemony.

In the capital, Tehran, large crowds gathered outside the former U.S. Embassy compound, chanting anti-America and anti-Israel slogans. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said Iran's struggle with the United States was aimed at resisting U.S. oppression and criminal acts. He said the U.S. and Israel sought regime change in war and criminal acts. The Iranian nation, government and officials are taking a series of measures across all fields to ultimately and completely defeat America's economic and cognitive aggression," said Zakani.

Residents said Iran would continue to resist if the U.S. launched a war aimed at toppling the Iranian government.

"The Middle East has always been a center of global energy and economy, and one of the world's most strategically important regions. To profit from the region, the U.S. says it wants to 'ensure' everyone's security. But the price it demands in return far exceeds the value of this so-called 'security'. I think that is a mistake. Iran must stand firm and drive the U.S. out of the Middle East," said Benyamin, a local resident.

"We are seeking a dignified agreement, not one in which oil prices fall and the other side enjoys the benefits while the Iranian people suffer," said Reza, another local resident.

Protesters at the rally said the U.S. had been hostile toward Iran for years and that Iran would not yield to severe sanctions or military threats. They said Iranian society would remain united in facing the current situation.

A few months after the victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution in February 1979, Iranian university students took over the U.S. embassy building, saying that the embassy was, based on the documents found in it, planning to overthrow the Islamic Republic and serving as an espionage base for the U.S. government. Iran commemorates the takeover every year by holding nationwide rallies.