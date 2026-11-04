Egyptian president calls Iran, US to resolve conflict

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Tuesday called on Iran and the United States to engage in dialogue and reach an agreement to resolve their ongoing conflict, warning against further military escalation in the region.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar in Cairo, el-Sissi cautioned that further escalation could trigger additional crises, with repercussions extending beyond the region to the wider world.

He said, "And I seize this occasion as an opportunity to speak about de-escalation, and to call on all parties concerned with the current crisis between Iran and the United States to give room for understanding and dialogue, and to reach a political consensus that fulfills the main demands of all parties and addresses their concerns.”

El-Sissi urged both sides to pursue a political solution through dialogue.

He also reiterated Egypt's rejection to any threats against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, reaffirming his country’s position that their security is an integral part of Arab national security.

"I reaffirm Egypt's categorical rejection of any threat that may affect the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the other brotherly Gulf states. I also affirm Egypt's full support for and solidarity with the brotherly Arab states, stemming from Egypt's firm position that Arab national security is one indivisible whole," el-Sissi said.