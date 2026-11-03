Egypt: 104th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb

King Tutankhamun's golden death mask glitters beneath the lights, the star attraction at the Grand Egyptian Museum which opened in Cairo last year.

Wednesday marks the 104th anniversary of the discovery of his 3,000 year-old tomb and all its treasures, one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time.

Known as the boy king, Tutankhamun was appointed pharaoh at the age of just nine and reigned until his death around ten years later.

Since his tomb was unearthed in Egypt's Valley of the Kings in 1922, its contents have become a global sensation.

It was discovered by British Egyptologist and archaeologist, Howard Carter in a dig that began on 4 November in that year, with the last chamber opened on 16 February 1923.

King Tut’s tomb was the only almost intact royal burial site, while many other Ancient Egyptian locations had been plundered by graverobbers over the years.

The more than 5,000 opulent objects – including the famous death mask, a solid gold coffin, and his mummified body - inspired a media frenzy worldwide.

They have helped archaeologists understand more about Ancient Egypt while King Tut and his tomb continue to shape culture today.

For many, the boy pharaoh is the ultimate symbol of ancient Egypt's glory.

Mystery has surrounded Tutankhamen since his discovery, from a supposed curse on his tomb to uncertainty around how he died.

CT scans and DNA tests revealed a pharaoh weakened by congenital illnesses, finally done in by complications from the broken leg aggravated by severe brain malaria.

His tomb remains a major tourist attraction in the Valley of the Kings and together with other ancient sites has helped support Egypt’s economy.