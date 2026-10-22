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France: Artists and collectors gather at Art Basel Paris despite unrest

The fair’s fifth edition gathers 211 galleries from 41 countries, with public days running from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 October. Visitors explored works by artists including Yayoi Kusama, Julian Schnabel and Matthew Wong, alongside new paintings by American artist Drake Carr. The fair’s Emergence section also showcased more experimental installations, with 16 solo booths dedicated to emerging practices. Artist Yann Stéphane Bisso highlighted the opportunity to present work beyond conventional commercial formats. The event is taking place under heightened security following violent protests in the French capital. Anti-ram barriers and security guards surround the Grand Palais, while organisers are coordinating with Paris police over possible adjustments. Art Basel Paris director Karim Crippa said a comprehensive security plan had been prepared and activated, adding that the safety of exhibitors, staff, visitors and artworks was the priority. Indian collector Saloni Doshi described witnessing fires, protesters and scenes of panic on her arrival in Paris, leaving her concerned about fellow visitors travelling from abroad. Despite the tense atmosphere outside, the fair continued to welcome collectors and art enthusiasts, with works also displayed in public spaces around the Grand Palais.

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