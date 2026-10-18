France: Paris, Lyon and Marseille count the cost after violent protests

In Lyon, firefighters attended a blaze at the city's tourist office, where the façade remained scorched and smoke continued to rise from the building. Nearby shops had been vandalised and looted, while residents photographed the destruction. Groups of young people joined the clean-up effort, helping to restore streets still scarred by the previous day's violence. In Paris, shattered windows and damaged storefronts were visible at the Les Halles shopping centre, the Paris Opera and several major retailers, including Nike, Sephora and Burger King. In Marseille, clean-up crews hosed down Rue Saint-Ferréol, where damaged shops, scattered shoe boxes and debris bore witness to the unrest. The city had opened an information point for affected businesses, while municipal police patrolled the area. Across France's three largest cities, municipal workers, shopkeepers and volunteers began clearing broken glass and repairing storefronts after Saturday's nationwide demonstrations against the rising cost of living descended into riots and looting.