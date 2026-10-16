Turkey: Divers uncover treasures from 4,700-year-old shipwreck

Footage released by the Turkish Ministry of Culture shows divers carefully excavating the seabed, removing layers of sand and examining the remains with specialised underwater equipment. The discovery could provide valuable insights into the maritime networks that connected Anatolia with neighbouring regions thousands of years ago. Amphorae were used to transport and store goods, making them important clues to the movement of commodities across ancient trade routes. Researchers are documenting the underwater site and examining the finds to better understand their origin and historical significance. If their connection to an Early Bronze Age wreck is confirmed, the remains could help reconstruct a little-known chapter of Mediterranean maritime history.