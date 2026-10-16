Ukraine unveils flying ambulance drone that could save lives in minutes

Built to reach casualties in areas inaccessible to ground vehicles, the remotely operated machine can reportedly lift 150 kg and travel at speeds of up to 105 km/h. Its ability to fly over minefields, rivers and damaged roads could help shorten dangerous journeys from the front line. In the footage, a SkyFall representative steps out of the cabin after landing, while an operator remains at a distance. The manufacturer says StarGate could cut evacuation times from hours or days to just minutes, potentially allowing wounded troops to receive medical attention much sooner. The aircraft uses Starlink and SkyFall's L-Link system, together with AI-assisted technology designed to operate despite satellite navigation interference. It was also shown deploying a net to intercept a hostile drone. A Ukrainian combat brigade has now received the prototype for testing under frontline conditions. SkyFall has yet to publish the findings, and the drone's performance in real combat evacuations remains to be independently confirmed.