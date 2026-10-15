UK: Frieze London blurs the lines between art, gaming and reality

At the fair, Benjamin Lallier's Mother Needham invites visitors to toss coins and make a wish, while Yuli Serfaty's Who's A Good Girl explores the relationship between gender and technology. Greek artist Theo Triantafyllidis presents Feral Metaverse (Spider), a giant climbable sculpture that doubles as a multiplayer game. Up to six visitors can enter a shared virtual world, where they must work together to create shapes such as human towers and wheels. But behind the playful installations, Frieze remains a major commercial event. Art critic Tabish Khan says a struggling market is prompting galleries to favour more conventional displays, with paintings taking priority over elaborate installations. Other highlights include Swiss artist Miriam Cahn's self-portraits exploring ageing, presented by Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, and a selection of contemporary Indian art from the Fitzwilliam Museum. Together, the works reflect a fair balancing artistic experimentation with the pressures of a challenging art market.