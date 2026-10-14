Germany: Supporters rally in Hamburg as trial opens over Nord Stream pipeline blasts

The demonstration took place outside the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court as the trial opened under tight security. Protesters held signs declaring “Russia is a Terrorist” and challenged the decision to bring war crimes charges. One placard drew a distinction between damaging a gas pipeline and bombing buildings or killing civilians. Ivan Kuritsyn, from Citizens’ Initiative Vilni De Ua, a non-profit organisation set up by Ukrainians displaced by the war, said the demonstrators had come to show their solidarity with Serhii Kuznietsov. The 50-year-old defendant, identified by German prosecutors as Serhii K., is accused of helping organise the operation that damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 on 26 September 2022. Prosecutors allege that he led a team of divers, a boat captain and an explosives expert. He faces several charges, including offences linked to the explosions, property damage, disruption of public services and an alleged war crime involving civilian infrastructure. He has not been convicted. The pipelines were designed to carry Russian gas to Germany. The trial is expected to run for several months, with hearings scheduled until February.