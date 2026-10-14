Ukraine: Russian missiles hit Kyiv homes and power plant, killing 3 and injuring 22

Rescue workers combed through the wreckage of damaged buildings in Kyiv on Wednesday after a wave of Russian missiles and drones struck the Ukrainian capital overnight, leaving at least three people dead and 22 injured. In the Desnianskyi district, an attack on a nine-storey residential block killed two people and injured 21, including a child. Emergency crews rescued 16 residents, while firefighters tackled a blaze spanning 400 square metres. Sixteen of those injured were hospitalised, four in a serious condition. Another person was killed and one injured in the Holosiivskyi district, where a non-residential building was hit. Psychologists from the emergency services assisted 110 people at the affected sites. The strikes also targeted Kyiv’s energy infrastructure, with President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that a ballistic missile hit the CHP-4 heat and power plant. He said Ukraine had received no warning from its partners before detecting the incoming missiles. The broader overnight attacks on energy facilities left more than 600,000 people without power across Ukraine.