Ceuta awaits King Felipe after summer migration crisis

Spain's royal couple are expected in Ceuta on Tuesday, 13 October, as the North African enclave continues to recover from an unprecedented migration crisis. On 30 and 31 July, more than 70,000 people crossed the border from Morocco, a figure approaching the city's entire population of 80,000. Most returned within hours, but thousands remained in makeshift camps and emergency shelters for weeks. On Sunday, more than 350 police officers and soldiers took part in an operation to clear the last major informal settlement at El Guano, transferring its residents to reception centres. The crisis has exposed deep divisions in Ceuta, where Muslims make up around 40% of the population. While some residents have called for tighter border controls, others have criticised hostility towards migrants. In the predominantly Muslim neighbourhood of El Príncipe, locals sheltered women and children, while community representative Ahmed Enfed-Dal condemned attacks on shelters and attempts to obstruct Red Cross food deliveries. The royal couple are expected to meet local officials and civil society representatives before travelling to Melilla on Wednesday. Their first visit to the two enclaves since 2007 comes ahead of Spain's 29 November general election, with migration a major political issue. Morocco's territorial claims add a further diplomatic dimension to the trip.