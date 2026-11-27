Kenyan preacher Paul Mackenzie has been convicted of radicalisation and organised criminal activity, adding to a series of convictions linked to one of the country's deadliest cult-related tragedies.

The ruling comes barely a month after Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of children in the Shakahola starvation cult.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said a court in Mombasa also found him guilty of facilitating terrorist acts and possessing terrorist-related materials.

The case involved around 90 co-accused, including Mackenzie's wife, Rhoda Mumbua. Several were also convicted, while 22 defendants were acquitted of radicalisation charges.

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after hundreds of bodies were discovered at the cult's base in Shakahola Forest, near the coastal town of Malindi.

Kenya's National Commission on Human Rights puts the death toll at 429, with some victims still unidentified.

The tragedy has intensified calls for tighter government oversight of religious organisations in Kenya.