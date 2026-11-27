Egyptian authorities have arrested a motorist accused of causing a fuel tanker to overturn, resulting in the death of 31 people.

The accident on Wednesday on a busy ring road surrounding the capital, Cairo, triggered a massive fire that also left 26 people injured.

Prosecutors said the 21-year-old man had told investigators he was speeding at 110km per hour when he clipped the rear of the tanker with the side of his car as he changed lanes.

This caused him to lose control of his vehicle and he veered off to the right, while one of the fuel truck’s tyres burst.

It swerved into the highway’s central concrete barrier and overturned, spilling fuel and igniting the fire.

The prosecution said the man has been referred to the Forensic Medicine Authority for tests to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

By Thursday morning, traffic had slowly returned to normal on the ring road after most of the 27 charred vehicles were removed.

The deadly incident was the ⁠latest in a string of transport-related accidents, coming less than three weeks after a train collision killed seven people.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 were injured in a massive multi-car pile-up in southern Egypt.