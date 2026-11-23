Visitors to Cairo's honey festival over the weekend were treated to varieties of honey, each offering a unique taste and origin story.

The festival buzzed with visitors strolling from one stand to another, smelling and sampling a range of products in search of their favorite.

Honey producers, meanwhile, showcased their best products and handed out mini samples to honey lovers.

Khaled Ezz, owner of al-Shahin honey brand, said the festival aims to raise awareness about honey as a product, its diverse types, properties, and how to find the best quality. "The awareness of honey culture here is lacking a bit", he said.

Mahmoud Hassan, the festival's manager, said Egypt's honey industry produced over 20,000 tons this year and exported around 4,000 tons.

Egypt's history with honey goes back thousands of years. Honey's popularity goes beyond food as it has been touted for various health and beauty benefits over the years.

The liquid gold holds a special status in Muslim households because it is mentioned in the Quran as having healing properties.

The annual festival, in its ninth edition this year, lasted from November 19 to 22.