Ukraine: Dramatic night rescue pulls woman from rubble after 22 hours

After spending 22 hours trapped beneath concrete slabs, 79-year-old Valentyna was pulled alive from the wreckage of a five-storey apartment building in Dymer, north of Kyiv, devastated by a Russian drone strike. Found on the first floor, she was handed to paramedics and taken to hospital, offering a rare moment of relief amid the destruction. Under the glare of floodlights, rescuers searched through mountains of broken concrete and twisted metal, while sniffer dogs combed the ruins for survivors. Emergency workers carried injured residents to ambulances, recovered bodies from the rubble and even brought a cat to safety. Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced the rescue on Monday, as the death toll climbed to 11 and two people remained missing. The attack, which struck overnight on 22 November, destroyed part of the residential block, leaving emergency crews working through the night in search of anyone still buried beneath the rubble.