Indonesia: Rescuers recover 24 body bags from burnt-out factory

From the air, vast swathes of the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia plant in Serang district, about 50 km west of Jakarta, have been reduced to a smoking shell of collapsed roofing, twisted metal and charred debris after a devastating fire swept through the complex on Saturday 21 November. Aerial footage showed the three-storey building, where flames tore through offices and storage areas before firefighters brought the blaze under control early on Sunday. Rescue teams searched the debris for missing workers as anxious families gathered outside, desperate for news of relatives who had failed to return home. Indonesian authorities said 24 body bags had been recovered, although forensic examinations were still needed to establish the death toll and identify the victims. DNA testing could take weeks. Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire, although preliminary reports suggest a possible electrical fault in an air-conditioning unit.