The United Nations has called for an independent investigation after drone attacks struck two vessels off the coast of eastern Libya, including a Russian ship, raising concerns over the potential spillover of the war in Ukraine.

The attacks took place on Sunday near the port city of Benghazi. Libyan authorities said all crew members were rescued and treated for minor injuries.

The Russian vessel, reportedly carrying cargo and returning to Russia, was struck by explosive-laden drones while docked at the port. A second vessel, reportedly sailing under the Maltese flag, was also targeted.

The UN mission in Libya expressed serious concern, warning that the country must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.

Libya's eastern administration said it suspected a drone attack and announced a joint investigation with Russia, although no responsibility has been claimed.

The incident comes amid escalating Ukrainian attacks on Russian-linked maritime assets and growing concerns that the conflict could extend beyond the battlefield.

Libya remains politically divided between rival administrations in the east and west, raising further concerns about its security and sovereignty.